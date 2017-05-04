Sinixt Tribe Face British Columbia Appeal In Sovereign Rights Ruling
Rick Desautel of Inchelium, Washington, center, was accused of illegal hunting after he crossed into Canada in 2010 to hunt for elk on the traditional hunting grounds of the Sinixt tribe in Canada. British Columbia's government has taken the next step in a long running legal dispute with an Indian tribe in Washington state.
