Semi-Rollover, Potential Chemical Leak
First responders are enforcing a 1/4 mile perimeter around the scene of an overturned semi transporting a trailer of pressurized Sulfur Dioxide. The truck rolled off the narrow shoulder of Spanish Prairie Road half an hour ago and is upside down in a ditch one mile north of Colville.
