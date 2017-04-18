Semi-Rollover, Potential Chemical Leak

First responders are enforcing a 1/4 mile perimeter around the scene of an overturned semi transporting a trailer of pressurized Sulfur Dioxide. The truck rolled off the narrow shoulder of Spanish Prairie Road half an hour ago and is upside down in a ditch one mile north of Colville.

