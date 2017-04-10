School bus versus semi injury-crash on hwy 395
Washington State Patrol responded to a semi truck vs. school bus collision on State Route 395 and Williams Lake Road this morning, about two miles north of Colville. Trooper Jeff Sevigney tells KXLY there are multiple injuries, including injuries to students, although none of the injuries are considered life threatening.
