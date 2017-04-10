PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
But imagine turning around and not seeing your dog, but a giant cougar! In all honesty, all cougars are gigantic to me, but a family in north Spokane found exactly that the other day standing outside their back door. We sent KHQ's Ryan Overton up to the area to speak with the owners of the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|2 hr
|Harrisson
|35
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Emerson murder (Jun '07)
|Mar 22
|Vanilla Wolf
|32
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC