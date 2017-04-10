Kennewick Man's Genetics Suggest More...

Kennewick Man's Genetics Suggest More Than One Route To North America

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Genetic information from Kennewick Man shows the Bering Land Bridge may not have been the only route humans used to migrate to North America more than 10,000 years ago.a a a a A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences uses genetic data from four skeletons found along the coast of Northern British Columbia and Southeast Alaska. Scientists compared that information to Washington's Kennewick Man and Montana's Anzick child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" 59 min STINK GUTTY BLACKS 35
Can the ZAGS hold on to key players? Tue SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 3 neeljune 40
Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14) Mar 31 Noddn 8
woman looking for fun (Feb '15) Mar 31 Noddn 8
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Mar 27 Tracey 78
Emerson murder (Jun '07) Mar 22 Vanilla Wolf 32
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Stevens County was issued at April 12 at 3:07PM PDT

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,248,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC