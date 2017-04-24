Keller Heritage Park opens May 1
Keller Heritage Park, consisting of Fort Colville Museum, Keller House and Graves Mountain Lookout Tower, opens its 2017 season Monday, May 1. The park is a major tourist attraction and is Northeast Washington's leading historical park. The city park is located on North Wynne Street, two blocks north of Safeway.
