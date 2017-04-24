Indians break out the big sticks
Behind the power and pitching prowess of brothers Dawson and Braden Flugel, the Colville Indians picked up their first Northeast A League win of the year in a 16-8 home victory over league rivals Lakeside Friday. Dawson Flugel was 4-4 with three runs batted in and Braden Flugel picked up his first victory of the year on the mound, navigating several efficient frames to guide the Indians home.
