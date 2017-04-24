How can a home under construction with only two outlets generate an $800 power bill?

How does a home that is currently under construction and only has two functioning electrical outlets rack up a power bill for more than $800 in one month? is trying to figure out for Habitat for Humanity near Kettle Falls. A Habitat for Humanity employee came to KHQ for help on Thursday after his organization received an $805 bill from Avista after it was barely $60 the month before.

