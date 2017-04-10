Highway 395 between Colville, Kettle Falls still closed, 15-mile detour in place
Washington State Patrol reports U.S. 395 remains closed Saturday just north of Colville as water continues to flow over the highway. A detour was set up earlier Saturday morning, but that detour was also closed Saturday morning due to damage.
