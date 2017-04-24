Deeper Lake Roosevelt drawdown halted at tribe's request - Wed, 26 Apr 2017 PST
Good news for fishermen, boaters and travelers relying on the Gifford-Inchelium Ferry: The Corps of Engineers and Bureau of Reclamation announced last week that they were halting continuation of the drawdown at Lake Roosevelt at the request of the Colville Tribe. From an angler's standpoint, the management plan should keep at least four boat launches usable as the reservoir remains low in preparation for spring runoff.
