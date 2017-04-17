Crash involving semi-truck and school bus near Colville
The Washington State Patrol is responding to a crash about 2 miles north of Colville involving a semi-truck and a school bus. Troopers say this is an injury collision and just before 8:00 a.m., Trooper Jeff Sevigney tweeted that there were no life-threatening injuries in the collision.
