Convicted felon arrested for illegal stash of guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition

Friday Apr 14 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Spokane Police arrested 62 year old Robert W. Crampton, a convicted felon, for an illegal stash of weapons and ammunition Thursday. Crampton was convicted of three felony criminal law violations in 2013 after becoming involved in a shooting with the North Las Vegas Police Department.

