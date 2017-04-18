Colvilles offer reward to pike fishermen

Soils are very saturated this spring and over 100 landslides and ground failures have already KETTLE FALLS - The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation is offering a bounty of $10 per head for any Northern Pike caught in Lake Roosevelt and the Kettle River, starting May 1. The reward offer could help prevent the invasive non-native fish from spreading downstream, where it could eventually disrupt salmon recovery. Pike eat native fish, introduce parasites and disease, and compete with other species for food.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Stevens County was issued at April 20 at 2:36AM PDT

