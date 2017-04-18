Colvilles offer reward to pike fishermen
Soils are very saturated this spring and over 100 landslides and ground failures have already KETTLE FALLS - The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation is offering a bounty of $10 per head for any Northern Pike caught in Lake Roosevelt and the Kettle River, starting May 1. The reward offer could help prevent the invasive non-native fish from spreading downstream, where it could eventually disrupt salmon recovery. Pike eat native fish, introduce parasites and disease, and compete with other species for food.
