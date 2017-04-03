Carrying of the Cross on Good Friday

Two Colville Pastors, along with Ministerial and Lay people, will carry a large, life sized wooden cross through the streets of downtown Colville as a public witness of what happened on Good Friday. Dave McCue, Colville Community Church, and Pastor Jim CastroLang, First Congregational UCC, invite all followers of Jesus to join then on Good Friday, April 14 at 4:30 p.m. "Easter does not happen without Good Friday, and the meaning of Easter for us loses much of its power without the understanding that Jesus carried his Cross and suffered for us on his way to the lasting joy that Easter brings" said Pastor CastroLang.

