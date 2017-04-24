B.C. appeals tribal hunting decision
A Canadian court ruling that gave Colville Tribal members of the Sinixt Band the right to hunt in their traditional territory is being appealed by the British Columbia government. The appeal, filed Tuesday in the B.C. Supreme Court, claims that the B.C. Provincial Court Justice erred when finding that Sinixt people who live south of the U.S.-Canadian border can hold aboriginal rights given to other tribal members in Canada.
