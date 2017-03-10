4 Things to Know for April 4th

4 Things to Know for April 4th

Tuesday Apr 4

A heartbreaking end to a historic season for the Zags last night, but fans are holding their heads high. Many are proud of the unprecedented success for the Bulldogs this year, and the way it has brought the community together.

