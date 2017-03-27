Yep Kanum Park tree removal complete

Yep Kanum Park tree removal complete

Northwest Tree Service completed the Yep Kanum Park tree removal project March 22 when the all of the remaining debris was removed from the park landscape. This project began last year when Colville City Council, through help from professional arborists and foresters, determined numerous trees in the 18.21-acre park were dead or dying.

