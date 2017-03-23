Woman reportedly sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Spokane Valley; detectives searching for suspect
Spokane Valley detectives are investigating a reported sexual assault. A woman told officers she ran out of gas and was picked up by a man who forced her to give him oral sex at gunpoint.
