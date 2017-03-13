UPDATED: Protesters outside McMorris ...

UPDATED: Protesters outside McMorris Rodger's office

Read more: Colville Statesman-Examiner

A group of community members, led by Washington Community Action Network , rallied outside of Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers' Colville headquarters on Thursday. According to the group, this meeting was to conduct a symbolic "missing" search because McMorris Rodgers has been unavailable to speak to her constituents about the move to replace the Affordable Care Act.

