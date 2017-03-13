UPDATED: Protesters outside McMorris Rodger's office
A group of community members, led by Washington Community Action Network , rallied outside of Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers' Colville headquarters on Thursday. According to the group, this meeting was to conduct a symbolic "missing" search because McMorris Rodgers has been unavailable to speak to her constituents about the move to replace the Affordable Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.
