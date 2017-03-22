Tribes enact emergency road closures

Saturated ground prompted the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation this week to close thousands of miles of dirt roads across their 1.4 million acre Colville Indian Reservation. State highways and most paved county roads remain open.

