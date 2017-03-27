Stevens County bracing for more poten...

Stevens County bracing for more potential flooding

Monday Mar 20

Though the water has receded in some areas of Stevens County, others are rushing to keep water from getting into their homes. In Colville, Highway 395 just north of town was shut down because of water over the roadway.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Stevens County was issued at March 28 at 12:37PM PDT

