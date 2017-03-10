Shawnigan's soil dump isn't alone
One of the worst cases of continuing pollution is that of the historic Britannia Mines of Howe Sound, 45 kilometres north of Vancouver. It was champagne and celebration for many area residents last month upon word that the provincial Environment Ministry had pulled the permit for the controversial contaminated soil dump above Shawnigan Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16)
|Mar 17
|Hobo man
|3
|skype (May '14)
|Mar 10
|Michelle
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|35
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC