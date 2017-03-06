Request for water rate reduction delayed

Colville City Council turned down a proposal to give all 501 organizations with irrigation units a new 50 percent reduction in water rates. Representative of Dominion Meadows Athletic Association came before council on Feb. 28 requesting that the water rates for 501 organizations with irrigation units be reduced from $0.85 per 1,000 gallons to $0.43.

