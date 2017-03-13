Ohrtman leaves Libraries of Stevens County
The Libraries of Stevens County have announced that long-time Library Manager, Krista Ohrtman, has resigned to take a job at the university library of her alma mater, Augustana University, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Ohrtman has worked for the Libraries of Stevens County for over nine years.
