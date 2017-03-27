Northern pike threaten upper Columbia ecosystem
Fish biologists have known since 2009 that Northern pike - a non-native, invasive and predatory fish that eats other fish - had made its way into Lake Roosevelt, the Columbia River reservoir behind Grand Coulee Dam. By mid-March, Colville and Spokane tribal biologists had captured more than 325 Northern pike, ranging from 12- to 42-inches long, and including a 20-pound female.
