Northern pike threaten upper Columbia...

Northern pike threaten upper Columbia ecosystem

56 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Fish biologists have known since 2009 that Northern pike - a non-native, invasive and predatory fish that eats other fish - had made its way into Lake Roosevelt, the Columbia River reservoir behind Grand Coulee Dam. By mid-March, Colville and Spokane tribal biologists had captured more than 325 Northern pike, ranging from 12- to 42-inches long, and including a 20-pound female.

Colville, WA

