Northeast Washington Farm Forestry Association winter meeting
Northeast Chapter of the Washington Farm Forestry Association will be having their annual Winter Meeting on March 18 at the Fort Colville Grange, 157 Highway 20 in Colville. The welcome table opens at 8 a.m., with the presentaA tions starting at 9 a.m. and going through to 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
