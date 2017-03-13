New truck for Fire District 3

Stevens County Fire District 3 will be more adequately prepared to deal with fire calls this year with a new command vehicle. District 3 was awarded a 2016 Local Fire District Wildland Fire Preparedness Grant last fall.

