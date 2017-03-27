New Flood Warning for Stevens County
The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a new Flood Warning for Colville and Central Stevens County today, after the swollen Colville River overtook US-395 north of the City of Colville, closing the highway to all traffic between mileposts 231 and 233 for the second time in the last ten days. Forecasters at NWS-Spokane expect the latest round of flooding to continue in the Colville Valley through the upcoming weekend and into next week, with more rain expected today and tomorrow.
