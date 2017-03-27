New Flood Warning for Stevens County

The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a new Flood Warning for Colville and Central Stevens County today, after the swollen Colville River overtook US-395 north of the City of Colville, closing the highway to all traffic between mileposts 231 and 233 for the second time in the last ten days. Forecasters at NWS-Spokane expect the latest round of flooding to continue in the Colville Valley through the upcoming weekend and into next week, with more rain expected today and tomorrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.