Highway 395 and State Route 31 are closed

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Monday that Highway 395 between Colville and Kettle Falls is closed at milepost 232 and State Route 31 is closed between Ione and Metaline Falls at milepost 11. A detour for the Highway 395 closure for cars and empty trucks is available on Williams Lake Road. Trucks must be empty because this road is under seasonal weight restrictions.

Colville, WA

