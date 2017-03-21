Habitat helps victims of flood

Habitat helps victims of flood

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colville Statesman-Examiner

Habitat for Humanity Colville Valley Partners volunteers are working to alleviate flood damage to homes and are assisting families with evacuations. Habitat could use more sand for sand bags and more hands to help out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16) Mar 17 Hobo man 3
skype (May '14) Mar 10 Michelle 2
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Mar 4 Mjs4799 39
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 4 Harrisson 35
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 4 Harrisson 6
Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09) Mar 3 esjaw56 31
Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11) Mar 3 Mel 11
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Stevens County was issued at March 20 at 1:38PM PDT

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC