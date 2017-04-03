Colville Tribal Police searching for ...

Colville Tribal Police searching for missing 83-year-old woman

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Estelle Lois Abbott was last seen Monday morning on Grand Louis Road in Inchelium, Wash. She left her home with a tan or grey pitbull to check the mail and walk the dog.

