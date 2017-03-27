Canadian Court Decision Could Revive ...

Canadian Court Decision Could Revive 'Extinct' Tribe With Members In Washington

Friday Mar 24 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

File photo of a Sinixt village site on the confluence of the Kootenay and Columbia Rivers in southeastern British Columbia. A provincial court in British Columbia Monday could revive Canada's recognition of an Indian tribe and vindicate a Washington man charged with illegal hunting.

