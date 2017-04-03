Acquittal In Canadian Court Revives T...

Acquittal In Canadian Court Revives Tribe, Strengthens Sovereignty

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Rick Desautel of Inchelium, Washington, , center, was accused of illegal hunting after he crossed into Canada in 2010 to hunt for elk on the traditional hunting grounds of the Sinixt tribe in Canada. The traditional territory of the Sinixt tribe spans a wide swath of northeast Washington and southern British Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) 20 hr neeljune 40
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" Mon Crazy Mofos 13
Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14) Mar 31 Noddn 8
woman looking for fun (Feb '15) Mar 31 Noddn 8
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Mar 27 Tracey 78
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 26 Porch Honkey 37
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 26 Buried Valor 7
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,531 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC