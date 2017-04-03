Acquittal In Canadian Court Revives Tribe, Strengthens Sovereignty
Rick Desautel of Inchelium, Washington, , center, was accused of illegal hunting after he crossed into Canada in 2010 to hunt for elk on the traditional hunting grounds of the Sinixt tribe in Canada. The traditional territory of the Sinixt tribe spans a wide swath of northeast Washington and southern British Columbia.
