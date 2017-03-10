100 years ago in Spokane: U.S. marsha...

100 years ago in Spokane: U.S. marshal seeks permission to hang...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Marshal James E. McGovern confirmed that he had applied for permission to build a scaffold on the roof of the downtown post office on Riverside Avenue to execute convicted murderer Edward Mayberry. Early indications were that federal officials weren't too enthusiastic about holding an execution in the middle of downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16) Fri Hobo man 3
skype (May '14) Mar 10 Michelle 2
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Mar 4 Mjs4799 39
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 4 Harrisson 35
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 4 Harrisson 6
Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09) Mar 3 esjaw56 31
Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11) Mar 3 Mel 11
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Stevens County was issued at March 20 at 1:38PM PDT

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,672 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC