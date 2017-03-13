Tribes return ancient Kennewick Man t...

Tribes return ancient Kennewick Man to the ground

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Early on Saturday, more than 200 members of five Columbia Plateau tribes and bands gathered at an undisclosed location to lay the remains of the man they call the Ancient One to rest, according to an announcement Sunday by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. "We always knew the Ancient One to be Indian," said Aaron Ashley, Umatilla board member and chairman of the Cultural Resource Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype (May '14) Mar 10 Michelle 2
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Mar 4 Mjs4799 39
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 4 Harrisson 35
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 4 Harrisson 6
Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09) Mar 3 esjaw56 31
Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11) Mar 3 Mel 11
Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble Mar 3 shrtwvlstnr 1
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Stevens County was issued at March 14 at 11:51AM PDT

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,403 • Total comments across all topics: 279,552,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC