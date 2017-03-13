Tribes return ancient Kennewick Man to the ground
Early on Saturday, more than 200 members of five Columbia Plateau tribes and bands gathered at an undisclosed location to lay the remains of the man they call the Ancient One to rest, according to an announcement Sunday by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. "We always knew the Ancient One to be Indian," said Aaron Ashley, Umatilla board member and chairman of the Cultural Resource Committee.
