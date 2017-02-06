RadioShack hosts robotics class
On Feb. 4, the Colville Tiger Tech/RadioShack held its first robotics workshop for youth. According to RadioShack manager Jillie Pinkley, this will be the first robotics class of many.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Laura Steele Onion Creek (Feb '16)
|Jan 25
|SouthernBelle
|4
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Jan 17
|LIFELONG IMMUNITY
|1
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC