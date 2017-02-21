Proposal to 'terminate' the federal Dept. of Education

The day Betsy DeVos was confirmed as the new Secretary of Education, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie filed HR 669, which succinctly says "The Department of Education shall be terminated on Dec. 31, 2018." That single sentence is the entire content of the bill, which was referred to the 22-member House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

