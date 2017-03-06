Kootenai National Forest will provide the 2017 Capitol Christmas tree - Thu, 16 Feb 2017 PST
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Colville National Forest is lowered into a semi-truck in Usk, Washington, on Friday, November 1, 2013. KATHY PLONKA Last year, the Payette National Forest supplied an 80-foot Englemann spruce from McCall, Idaho, for the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|35
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Mar 3
|shrtwvlstnr
|1
|Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed...
|Mar 1
|astlawrence
|7
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC