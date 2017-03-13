Forest Service, Fairchild uncover sto...

Forest Service, Fairchild uncover story behind jet wreckage in...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Maj. Charles Seeley had just completed a turn after his fourth pass of the "enemy target" and was in a controlled dive when the F-86A Sabre jet started to buck. Seeley, the executive officer of the Washington Air National Guard's 116th Fighter Interceptor Squadron, was a member of a four-jet practice flight about 21,000 feet above northeastern Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16) 13 hr Hobo man 3
skype (May '14) Mar 10 Michelle 2
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Mar 4 Mjs4799 39
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 4 Harrisson 35
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 4 Harrisson 6
Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09) Mar 3 esjaw56 31
Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11) Mar 3 Mel 11
See all Colville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Stevens County was issued at March 17 at 12:56PM PDT

Colville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wikileaks
 

Colville, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,321 • Total comments across all topics: 279,639,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC