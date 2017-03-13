Forest Service, Fairchild uncover story behind jet wreckage in...

Maj. Charles Seeley had just completed a turn after his fourth pass of the "enemy target" and was in a controlled dive when the F-86A Sabre jet started to buck. Seeley, the executive officer of the Washington Air National Guard's 116th Fighter Interceptor Squadron, was a member of a four-jet practice flight about 21,000 feet above northeastern Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.