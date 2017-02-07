Feb. 8 winter storm warning

The national weather service has issued a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Wednesday night to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 for affected areas: Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Springdale-Hunters Road, Orin-Rice Road and Flowery Trail Road. Snow accumulation of four to eight inches is predicted in the valleys.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Stevens County was issued at February 08 at 2:55PM PST

