Feb. 8 winter storm warning

The national weather service has issued a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Wednesday night to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 for affected areas: Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Springdale-Hunters Road, Orin-Rice Road and Flowery Trail Road. Snow accumulation of four to eight inches is predicted in the valleys.

