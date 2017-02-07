Feb. 8 winter storm warning
The national weather service has issued a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Wednesday night to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 for affected areas: Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Springdale-Hunters Road, Orin-Rice Road and Flowery Trail Road. Snow accumulation of four to eight inches is predicted in the valleys.
