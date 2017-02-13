Colville edges Deer Park for regional wrestling title
After annexing a Northeast A League dual meet title and last week's District 7 championship, Colville High's second ranked Indians added the regional title to a growing trophy case on Saturday at Omak High School. As expected, the Northeast A League dominated the District 6/7 regional .
