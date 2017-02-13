Colville-area student convicted of pl...

Colville-area student convicted of plotting a school shooting as a...

A teenager convicted of plotting to kill a fellow fifth-grade student in 2013 is headed back to juvenile detention for an alleged kidnapping plot. The Stevens County deputy prosecutor called similarities between the two cases "alarming."

