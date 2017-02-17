Children's fundraiser

Fourth graders Trayce Hood , Jaytee Sargent and Trent Darnielle, students at Fort Colville School, raised over $330, approximately 134.6 pounds of dry animal food and a handful of other commodities for the Colville Valley Animal Sanctuary as part of a community fundraiser. Included in the donation was a cat carrier, a dog crate, a scratching post and a pet bed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colville Statesman-Examiner.