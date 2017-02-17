Boy involved in 2013 murder plot expelled from high school
A boy who planned to kill a fellow fifth-grade student in 2013 has been expelled from Deer Park High School this year following his release from juvenile detention. When he was 11, the boy brought a pistol and a knife to Fort Colville Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Feb 7
|VeganTiger
|2
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Laura Steele Onion Creek (Feb '16)
|Jan 25
|SouthernBelle
|4
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC