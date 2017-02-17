Boy involved in 2013 murder plot expe...

Boy involved in 2013 murder plot expelled from high school

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Progress

A boy who planned to kill a fellow fifth-grade student in 2013 has been expelled from Deer Park High School this year following his release from juvenile detention. When he was 11, the boy brought a pistol and a knife to Fort Colville Elementary School.

Colville, WA

