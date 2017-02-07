A kids' fundraiser for Colville Animal Sanctuary
Three community-minded fourth-grade students at Fort Colville School in Colville are in the midst of a fund-raising project they feel passionately about. Trayce Hood, Jaytee Sargent and Trent Darnielle are collecting commodities for the cats and dogs at Colville Valley Animal Sanctuary.
