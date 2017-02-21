'A great loss to the city'
The City of Colville has large shoes to fill with Municipal Services Administrator Eric Durpos' last day being Feb. 24. "He will be a great loss to the city," said Mayor Louis Janke. "He's made great strides, and basically moved Colville to a position where it's admired by many cities because of all the different projects we've got going on."
