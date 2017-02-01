Weathercatch: Frigid temperatures and snow drifts is very Midwest-like - Wed, 11 Jan 2017 PST
If there's one thing this winter has demonstrated, it's that the weather can still turn very cold and snowy in our region. A combination of frigid temperatures, lots of snow and occasional gusts of wind have left landscapes rippled by snowdrifts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spokane Police investigate vandalism of GOP hea...
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Shots fired in north Spokane streets; one dead (Sep '07)
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|105
|Spokane city heading towards sanctuary status?
|Jan 31
|VeganTiger
|1
|Laura Steele Onion Creek (Feb '16)
|Jan 25
|SouthernBelle
|4
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Jan 22
|Bullylover
|77
|Unvaccinated students forced to stay home due t...
|Jan 17
|LIFELONG IMMUNITY
|1
|Student-led Little Guardians fight bullying in ...
|Jan 10
|Error
|13
Find what you want!
Search Colville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC