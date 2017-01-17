One Upon a Mattress
Woodland Theatre is gearing up for its spring play Once Upon A Mattress, a rendition of The Princess and the Pea. Tickets for this light-hearted comedy go on sale at Main Street Floral 104 N. Main, Colville starting Jan. 23. Show dates are March 3-5, 11-13, 17-19.
