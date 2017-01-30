Court rejects delay in $8.3 million payment to Colvilles
A federal appeals court has ruled that Canadian mining company Teck Metals, Ltd. cannot continue to delay paying $8.3 million to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation as reimbursement for environmental studies and legal actions. Last August, U.S. District Court Judge Lonny Suko ordered the company to pay the Colvilles some $8.3 million to cover the cost of environmental investigation, attorney fees, witness costs and court expenses incurred by the tribe over the last 12 years.
