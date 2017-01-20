County deputies perform local acts of...

County deputies perform local acts of kindness

The Sheriff's Deputies partnered with Stevens County Court Appointed Special Advocates and local retailers to bring Christmas cheer to several local foster children. Presents were donated by Colville's Walmart and both Colville and Chewelah Safeway stores, and carefully wrapped by Stevens County 911 dispatchers.

